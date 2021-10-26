David (Dave) Brian Bellagamba, 61, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas.
A celebration of life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the chapel.
David was born in Mt. Kisco, NY to Silvio John Bellagamba and Barbara Joyce Bellagamba on November 11, 1959. He attended and graduated from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, CT and served in the US Navy from 1976-1980.
Dave was in construction for most of his life, working as a tile man for over 30 years in North Carolina. Dave constantly took care of friends and family with his construction knowledge and his skills to aid in people's homes and offices without hesitation.
He was a selfless, giving, hardworking father who always put his children first. Dave would sacrifice his own time to be with and take care of his grandchildren.
Dave had a lot of hobbies and interests that included music, baseball, bowling, and cooking. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. He was very social in these events and hobbies that led him to consistently be the life of the party.
He will be missed terribly by his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. We all love you so much and know you are in a much better place looking down on us.
Dave is survived by his brothers, Gary Bellagamba and wife Janet of Ridgefield, CT and Rick Bellagamba of Winsted, CT; children, Christopher Bellagamba and wife Savanna of Las Vegas, NV, Randy Bellagamba and fiancee Kimberly Gossett of Las Vegas, NV, Brett Bellagamba and wife Amanda of Jacksonville, NC, Amber Bellagamba Fahnestock and husband Brandon of Havelock, NC, and Sharon Bellagamba of Bridgeton, ME; his grandchildren, Angela, Luke, Everleigh, Landon, Logan, and Gavin; and former wife and mother of his children, Cheryl Barts.
Dave is preceded in death by both of his parents; and brother, Steve Bellagamba.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
