Ella Murray
Ella Dale Murray, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELLEN STYRON GOODWIN, Cedar Island
Ellen Styron Goodwin, 79, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 20th at Pilgrims Rest Original Freewill Baptist Church on Cedar Island, officiated by Pastor Kevin Stott and Pastor Tim Whealton.
WILLIAM "BILL" JONES, Mill Creek
William "Bill" Jones, 96, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ANNA AGATHA JOHNSTON, Havelock
Anna Agatha Johnston, 90, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Cherry Point United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Tammy Taylor.
PORTIA HUNTER ROBINSON, Beaufort
Portia Hunter Robinson, lovingly called “Granny”, age 80, of Beaufort, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, surrounded by Jesus and her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 23rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Elaine Hompesch, Morehead City
Elaine Gervase Hompesch had a wonderful, full, 94 years of vibrant life. She passed away February 16, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. A resident of Brookdale for almost two months, she retained her home of nearly 41 years on Merrill Drive, hoping to one day return. Elaine was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on August 14, 1928 to Joseph and Josephine Gervase.
Frank Lynch, Morehead City
Francis "Frank" Lynch, 72, of Morehead City passed away Thursday February 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Myra Lewis, Beaufort
Myra Lewis, 93, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday February 18, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church.
