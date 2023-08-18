Joel Kirk Budd, III, better known as Trey, was joyously welcomed into this world on March 18, 1992. He left us far too early on August 13, 2023.
It’s hard to find the words to describe the wonder of Trey. He was such a happy, loving and curious child. He was gifted with keen intelligence which was fueled by an innate curiosity about almost everything. Trey had a terrific sense of humor and a wit so quick it could make your head spin. Trey had tremendous empathy for others and often talked about worries and concerns he had for both strangers and those he knew that were experiencing difficulties. He was the first to help whenever he saw a need. Though he had his own set of struggles in his too short life, he was an example on overcoming circumstances and thriving again. And as his brother, Perry Stone Budd, said best, Trey lived a life of joy, doing the things he loved best. He did so unapologetically and with enthusiasm. He squeezed out every last drop of this thing called life, curating his own with lots of joy, fun, salty language, kindness, hard work, perseverance, strength, good humor and lots of skateboarding - his favorite pastime. We’d encourage everyone who knew him to allow him to be an example and revel in the things that make your own lives joyful and meaningful.
You can’t really talk about Trey without talking about skateboarding. It may seem silly to some that a 31 year old man was still at the park shredding it, but Trey loved it. His late father, Dr. Kirk Budd, got him started. It was something they shared and enjoyed together. He found a community in that sport, making countless friends that he truly loved. And he liked nothing better than helping and encouraging new skaters find the sublime happiness he himself had on a board.
Trey was in the best spot in his life when we lost him. He was attending graduate school at Appalachian State University pursuing his master’s degree in Substance Abuse Counseling, and was set to also begin a nursing program that he felt would enhance his career goals. It is no surprise to those of us who knew him that he wanted his work in life to be centered around helping people. We remain immensely proud of his accomplishments and his heart to help others.
There are so many people who have reached out to us to share their support and condolences and we are deeply grateful. Many have been very generous in sharing stories about Trey and the good times they shared with him. We are so appreciative. In particular, we’d like to thank the following:
The Friendly Market, for literally feeding us, making sure we are nourished with healthy food. Thank you to the Fitzpatricks, you’ve made this time so much easier.
Some of Trey’s closest friends: Mason O’Neal, Alexandra Russell and Mabrey Smith, Jr. The three of you have always stood by Trey and been there for some of the happiest and hardest times of Trey’s life. Thank you for your steadfast friendship. Trey loved you so, as do we. And to Mabrey Smith, Jr., a very special thank you for offering to go to Boone to retrieve Trey’s effects and car with Trey’s brother. You have made a very difficult task so much easier.
Dr. and Mrs. Terry Goodman, dear neighbors of ours. Thank you for the friendship you shared with Trey, and for the mentorship and encouragement you always offered him. Boy, did he love the two of you.
Nell Thompson, beloved next-door neighbor. You and your sweet Don loved Trey always and have been by our side through the darkest of days. Trey loved you so very much and he knew you loved him. You and your family have been one of our greatest blessings. We thank you and love you big.
Rebekah Capps and sons, Wyatt and Fisher, sweetest neighbors. Thank you, Rebekah for just everything. We could not have managed these early days without your gentle help and kindness. We will always be grateful. To Wyatt and Fisher, thank you for letting Trey teach you how to skateboard. Nothing made him happier than seeing y’all get better and better and having fun while doing so. And thank you for building a statue of Trey in your Minecraft and giving his statue such big muscles because Trey was so strong. You were precious to Trey and you are precious to us.
Karen Toler, dearest of friends. What would we do without you? You helped save us when Kirk died and here you are doing it again. Not entirely sure how we got so lucky to have you in our corner, but hugely grateful that you are. Words are simply inadequate to describe what you mean to us. We love you.
Trey’s aunt and uncle, Taylor and Trisha Budd. How can we ever thank you for all that you’ve done? Your generosity and love seem to know no bounds. You honor Kirk with your loving care for us. We love you.
Trey’s grandparents, Judy and Joel Budd. Forever grateful for always loving Trey and for always believing in him. Your support meant the world to him. I don’t think there was ever a time when you didn’t say yes to doing good things for Trey and our family. We love you immeasurably.
It isn’t easy to voluntarily step up and bear witness to the sorrow and grief of another. It takes strength and courage to put aside your feelings of helplessness and do it anyway. We are blessed by so many friends and family who continue to circle the wagons around us, keeping us feeling safe and loved. Thank you.
Trey was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 7. It’s such an unpredictable disease that can be hard to manage. Trey never took for granted his good fortune in that he never had to worry about having all the best tools and medical care to best take care of himself. He was also very much aware that that wasn’t the case for many. For this reason, the family has chosen to request that donations be made in Trey’s honor to the Broad Street Clinic. They will be setting up a fund in Trey’s honor to assist community members who require diabetes care that they can’t afford. Donations can be sent to Broad Street Clinic Foundation, 534 North 35th Street, Suite K, Morehead City, NC 28557, stating in the description that your donation is in Trey’s honor. You can also donate online via their website https://www.broadstreetclinic.org/donate/.
We will be planning a celebration to honor Trey’s life at the Atlantic Beach Skatepark at a later date and hope that everyone who knew and loved Trey will join us at one of his favorite places on earth. More to come later.
Trey is preceded in death by his beloved father, Dr. Kirk Budd. We take great comfort in knowing they are together again. What a splendid reunion that must have been. And his maternal grandparents, Leon and Lois Johnston.
He is survived by his mother, Sarah Budd, his cherished brother, Perry Stone Budd, his loving paternal grandparents, Joel and Judy Budd. Also, his aunts and uncles, Taylor and Trisha Budd, Joe Johnston, and Kathryn Martin, his cousins, Hannah and Jacob Budd, Joe Johnston, Catherine Walker, Barbara Baumgartner, Max Johnston and Laurel Wiberg, as well as countless dear friends. And last, but not least, by his dog, Dazy - the bestest girl ever.
