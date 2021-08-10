Marceda M. Guild, LTC, USAR, Ret., 89, of Wilmington, formerly of Hubert, passed Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Gurganus and Rev. Jim Pearson officiating.
Born: 12 October 1931 in Salem, Ohio.
Parents: Leita Tyler Miller, Milton Brooke Miller.
Children: Leita Brooke Guild-Baker, (Gary Stryz), Jay Milo Guild, Sr., Mischa A. Guild.
Grand children: Matthew Baker, Timothy Baker, Jay M Guild, Jr., Justin M Guild.
Graduated from Bangor High School 1949, Bangor, Maine; Forsythe Memorial Hospital Nursing School 1966, RN; Batchelor of Science, Nursing, UNC Charlotte 1983
Retired from United States Army Reserve (USAR) Hospital 3292nd Unit Section #3, Charlotte, NC, November 1992 as a LTC after 20 years.
Lifetime member of Reserve Officers Association (ROA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); while in MOAA she served as the president for two years, Member of OARO.
Volunteered with the American Red Cross as a Disaster Health nurse for numerous years.
Survived by Leita Brooke Guild-Baker, OR, (Gary Stryz), Jay Milo Guild, Sr., NC, Mischa A. Guild, NM; Matthew Baker, TX, Timothy Baker, TX, Jay M Guild, Jr., AL, Justin M Guild, AL (Natalie).
