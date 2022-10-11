John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
John was born on May 7, 1949, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Anne Kirby. He was a devoted member of Annunciation Catholic Church. John also enjoyed his time as a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Organization. He will be cherished as a loving husband of 9 years and a father. John was vice president of Cigna Insurance Company.
He is survived by his wife, Nerissa Kirby of the home; son, Matthew Kirby of New Jersey; daughter, Tara Kirby of New Jersey; and 3 precious grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Annunciation Catholic Church, 246 E. Main Street, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
