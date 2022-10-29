Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
The memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday October 31, 2022, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City with Father John Pollock officiating.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Published by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory - Morehead City on Oct. 27, 2022.
