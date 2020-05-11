Linda Diane Rose Harris, 79, of New Bern, formerly of Beaufort, passed peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, in New Bern.
Her funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pollock~Best Chapel with Dr. Scott Gleason officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
She was born July 21, 1940, in Beaufort and grew up in Vandemere. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married her childhood sweetheart, Bryan Harris, and they raised their family in New Bern. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Vida Grantham Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Linda was the devoted daughter of the late Capt. Clarence and Grace Pittman Rose, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bryan Harris Sr., as well as her brothers Benny, Kenneth and Johnny.
Linda was the daughter of a fisherman and a loving sister to seven brothers. A wonderful cook (her thin layer chocolate cakes were practically famous), no one walked away hungry after a meal at her table. She was crafty, creative and her detailed needlework creations were pieces of art. She especially found joy in making things for other people. Most of all, she loved her family and friends unwaveringly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, special aunt and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana and husband Chris Carraway; her son, Bryan Harris Jr. and husband Dusty Cantley; her cherished grandsons, Ross and wife Morgan Carraway and Ryan and wife Emily Carraway; brothers, Charles and wife Audrey, Joe and wife Sue, Tom and wife Regina and Michael and wife Nancy Rose; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Rose and Hazel Harris Hardison; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and, of course, her sweet Stella.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pollock~Best Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1510, New Bern, NC 28563, or www.tabernaclebaptist.com.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
(Paid obituary)
