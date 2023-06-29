William "Larry" Garner, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, July 1st, at Munden Funeral Home.
Larry was born on November 24, 1935, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Willie and Lizzie Garner. Growing up in a household with 9 siblings, there was a great sense of camaraderie, support, and activity in the family home.
Larry was a remarkable man, known as a loving, proud yet humble, hardworking family man. He took immense pride in being a loving husband and devoted father, always prioritizing the needs and well-being of his loved ones over his own.
Larry’s unwavering dedication was seen over his 60-year career with Geer Oil Company, where he hauled fuel from the Selma Terminals, supplying fuel for the Gulf Dock and many other Marinas and stations. Larry consistently put in long hours and went the extra mile. His gentle nature and soft-spoken demeanor were a perfect fit for his CB handle, the “Quiet Man”.
Larry possessed a kind and compassionate heart that radiated warmth to those around him. His nonjudgmental attitude was one of his most admirable qualities, as he never jumped to conclusions or passed judgment on others. Above all, he had a profound love for the Lord and was a faithful lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. Larry's faith was the foundation of his character and guided his every action and decision. It fueled his strong compassion for others, motivating him to extend a helping hand to those in need, never asking for anything for himself, and always providing a source of comfort and guidance for others.
Known to his family as Daddy, Grandaddy, and Papa, Larry's family admired, loved, and respected him for his strength, humility, unwavering kindness, compassion, and love. He will be missed beyond measure.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving and dedicated wife of 69 years, Betty Penny Garner, of the home; children, Danny Garner and companion Angela Arnold, of Mill Creek and Mary Garner Innis and husband David, of Newport; brother, Terry Garner and wife Velda, of Broad Creek; grandson, who was more like a son than a grandson, Garo Eubanks and wife Alicia, of Newport; grandchildren, Chris Garner, of Merrimon, Larry Garner (Griffin), of Merrimon, Alan Willis (Carole), of Morehead City, Travis Garner (Nikki), Amsterdam, NY, Erika West (Brandon), of Nelson, PA, and Jessika Stumbo (Adam), of Nelson, PA; great-grandchildren, Garrett Sill, Kyra Eubanks, Benjamin West, Hanna West, Harper West, Owen Stumbo, Daniel Floye, Kaylee Floye, Madison Garner, Emily Garner, Allan Willis Jr.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sons, Jerry Garner and Gary Garner and wife Gale; grandson, Brad Innis; sisters, Iona Guthrie, Evelyn Guthrie, Nannie Rhue, Georgia Mae Long, Doris Turner, Ethel Gentry, and Hulda “Snooks” Penny; and brother, Rodney Garner.
The family would like to thank Robin Lengle and Carteret County Hospice for the care, support, guidance, and compassion that they displayed during Larry’s last days.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
