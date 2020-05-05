Grethel Charlene Spakes Odum, 79, of Logan, Utah, formerly of Perry, Fla., and Swansboro, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side April 21, 2020, at her home in Terrace Grove, in Logan, of kidney failure.
Her memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlene was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Key West, Fla., to Charlie F. and Grethel Whitmire Spakes. Her father had a 32-year career in the U.S. Marines, and the family lived in many places, including California, Florida, Hawaii, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Charlene graduated in 1959 from Swansboro High School, where she played on the women’s basketball team and was a majorette in the marching band. She attended nursing school at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where she graduated and became a registered nurse in 1962.
Charlene married James Sherwin Odum Nov. 24, 1962, in Swansboro. The couple moved to Perry, Fla., where Sherwin was employed as a forester with Procter & Gamble, and Charlene began working as a nurse at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital. She was recognized for her leadership and high standards of care and was quickly promoted to daytime charge nurse, overseeing the function of the nursery, emergency room and all other hospital wards. She also studied alternative medicine in her later career.
Charlene and Sherwin were active in First Baptist Church in Perry. They taught Sunday school to children and worked in the nursery ministry. Charlene cared deeply about others and prayed for their well-being, often receiving prayer requests from neighbors and her church family. She prayed for many people, continuing a multi-generational tradition of intercession from her mother’s side of the family.
Charlene was a talented artist, working with pastels, water color and oil paint. She exhibited her work in the Florida Forest Festival Art Show, winning numerous awards.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Sherwin; her daughter, Amy; son-in-law, Mark Larese-Casanova; grandchildren, Emma, Madeline and James Henry; sisters, Ginger Eatman and Mary and husband Tom Morris; sisters-in-law, Helen and Lorraine Odum; brother-in-law, Dwayne Rufenacht; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlene was predeceased by her sons, Jonathan and Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish can make a donation to Tender Care Home Health and Hospice of Utah or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are by Cache Valley Mortuary of Hyde Park, Utah.
(Paid obituary)
