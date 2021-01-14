Olivia Salter, 92, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Her private graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Olivia is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Nicholson of Fredericksburg, Va., and Sherry Pittman and husband Johnnie of Swansboro; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Norris; and her parents, John and Addie Lewis.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
