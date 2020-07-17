Floyd Vernon Thompson Jr., 82, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Vernon was born June 21, 1938, in Burlington to the late Floyd and Estelle Thompson. He was married to the love of his life, the late Sarita Bedsworth Thompson, and they spent 54 wonderful years together. His devotion and care for her was seen by all who knew them.
Many in our community will remember Vernon from his many years as the production manager for the Carteret County News-Times. His most popular and his most enjoyable article written was the “Reel Speel,” which emphasized his love of fishing and time spent on the water. Vernon’s impact with the public and in his private life made an impression on all who knew him. He was a faithful, longtime member of First Baptist Church of Morehead City, where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the men in his Sunday School class. Their friendship and gatherings were a highlight in his life. The other highlight in his life were his children and grandchildren, who adored him and will forever miss him.
He is survived by his daughter, Christi Piner and husband Eddie of New Braunfels, Texas; son, Vernon Craig Thompson and wife Francy of Southern Pines; and grandchildren, Jordan Hart and husband Josh, Payton Thompson, Noah Thompson, Logan Piner and Jacob Piner.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vernon’s memory to First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
