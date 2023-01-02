Joan Putnam, Morehead City
Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
Thomas Lubniewski, Beaufort
Thomas Lubniewski, 78 of Beaufort passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
VADA MARIE STYRON, Sea Level
Vada Marie Styron, 26, of Sea Level, passed away on January 1, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023 at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, January 5th, at Pilgrim’s Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church.
FRANK JOSEPH GRAY SR., Atlantic Beach
Frank Joseph Gray Sr., 88, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6th, at Munden Funeral Home, presided by Pastor Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 5th, at Munden Funeral Home.
MITCHELL "MERRILL" RUSSELL JR., Bogue
Mitchell "Merrill" Russell Jr., 76, of Bogue, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4th at the Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Junior Brisson. Interment will follow at the Russell Family Cemetery.
