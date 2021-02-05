Sterling “Buddy” McCarthy, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday att Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required and the service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Buddy was born Oct. 21, 1947. He graduated from East Carteret High School in 1966 and retired after a long career in the insurance field. After retirement, he spent the rest of his days doing the things he loved: boating, cooking, listening to beach music, “chilling” in his man cave and spending time with his beloved family.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayla McCarthy of Beaufort; son, Paul McCarthy and wife Sharon of Morehead City; grandson, Fisher McCarthy of Morehead City; brother, Charles McCarthy and wife Brenda of Morehead City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Bob Allison; and his father, Charles McCarthy.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Buddy's name may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
