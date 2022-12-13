Frank Joseph Perri, 96, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Pruitt Nursing Home in Sea Level, North Carolina.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel, Morehead City, North Carolina. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by family pastors, Wes Holmes, Robbie Strickland and Allen Stocks. He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 2, 1926, to the late Frank J. and Mary Katherine Perri, Frank was the young brother to sisters, Florence Perri and Marie Perri Larow. He served our county in both the US Marine Corps and US Navy. It was during his station at Camp Lejeune that he met and then married a Morehead City local, Charlene Barry Salter, in October 1955. Their courtship began at the Busy Bee Café. Sometime later they relocated to Miami, Florida, where he worked 9 years in aviation before making Morehead City their permanent home.
He was a man of precision both in thinking and action. A meticulous record keeper, he was often found writing notes in his pocket notebook that was surrounded by writing instruments. He will best be remembered for his faithful caretaking of his wife during her last years of illness.
Frank is survived by his sons, Frank J. Perri, William Perri, Prentice L. Perri, and daughter, Charlene Perri Reynolds, all of Newport along with daughters-in-law, Denise Perri, Ruamie Perri, and Lisa Smith-Perri; grandchildren, Kayla Wood, Ashley Perri, Jeremy Reynolds, Justin Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds; and great-grandchildren Nolan Ramsamooj, Wiggs Perri, Ann Carlyle Perri, Sailor Banks Gaskins, and Logan Reynolds.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by wife, Charlene Salter Perri, grandson Christopher Perri, and son-in-law Keith Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the Christopher Perri Memorial Billfish Tournament Fund (CPM), C/O 3212 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
