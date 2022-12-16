Karen Sawyer, Morehead City
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Joseph Washington, Sr., Morehead City
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ronald Sechler, Beaufort
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RACHEL ELIZABETH STEWART, Morehead City
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CAPTAIN JAMES "JIMMY" B. GUTHRIEBeaufort
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DEANNA JENSEN SMITH, Morehead City
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE, Morehead City
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home.
