Our Captain, William Francis Cosgrove, of New Bern, NC, passed peacefully surrounded by family at Carolina East Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1929, to John and Marion Cosgrove in Brooklyn, New York.
His love for tinkering led him to attend Pratt Institute of Technology where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then worked as an engineer for Fairchild Guided Missiles Division in Wyandanch, N.Y. before enlisting and attending Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where he graduated as an ensign. As a commissioned officer, he was the Lieutenant Commander of the Campbell and the Mendota out of Wrightsville Beach, NC, and received the National Service Defense Medal and attended ABC Warfare school for Atomic Defense.
Bill married the love of his life, Leona Ellen Hansen on March 7, 1953. They had three children, Jane Anne, Peter William and Susan Marie.
After his discharge from the Coast Guard, he worked as a salesman of electrical components at Honeywell, Sola Basic, Willco Sales and Immunilec for many years until he left the corporate world to use his myriad skills as a handyman to help out local residents in Huntington, NY. After leaving L.I. for retirement in North Carolina, he continued to offer his handyman skills as well as taking on rental properties and compass adjusting for local mariners.
Captain Bill had a deep love of the sea from his roots on Long Island in the Hamptons to the Great South Bay, the Pamlico Sound, the Bogue sound and the Atlantic Ocean, he fished, clammed, swam, floated, navigated, and ran aground while passing on this love to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His faith in God and sharing of the gospel without using words have left a legacy that will last for many generations. He was a member of the Holy Mackerel Fishing Club in Morehead City, The Saint Egbert’s Mens Club and served on several Boards of Education and was a volunteer voter poll worker for several elections.
He is survived by his daughter Jane Murphy (Lang), son Peter Cosgrove (Gayle), daughter Susan Bishop (Ralph), grandchildren Ella Murphy, Hunter Murphy, Bryan Cosgrove (Logan), Jennifer Cosgrove, Sarah Bishop, Jesse Bishop, Colleen Cosgrove, great-grandchildren Colton Cosgrove and Lennox Bishop, as well as a wide net of extended family who he treasured dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father John and Marion Cosgrove, his brother John Cosgrove and his beloved wife of 49 years Lee Cosgrove.
The family will plan a service at Saint Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City later this year as well as a celebration of life with family and friends invited.
Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family and friends of William Francis Cosgrove.
