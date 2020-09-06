George Winfield Dunn Jr., 88, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Due to the pandemic, services will not be held.
George was an entrepreneur and had several successful businesses. He was a plumber, pipe fitter, welder and worked for many years in industrial air conditioning. His last and most beloved career was that of a boat captain. He captained the Sea Biscuit for the Hardees Corp. for 10 years and later served as captain for several pleasure yachts. He was a successful sport fisherman and was known for finding the fish. He was husband to Rose, father to two daughters, Carolyn and Linda, and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose Evelyn Gasper Dunn of Morehead City; daughters, Carolyn Dunn and wife Cathy Thomas of Raleigh and Linda Dunn of Morehead City; sister, Patricia Dunn of Greenville; cousins, Billie Lou Godwin of Raleigh, Maureen Pender of Raleigh, Nell Critcher and husband Dan of Raleigh, Edith Mason and husband Pat of Beaufort, Will Whitley and wife Carol of Morehead City, Kyser Pierce and wife Laura of Wilmington, Jim Lacy Hobby and wife Jean of Garner, Shelton Shearon and husband James of Fayetteville and Joel Hobby and wife Rennie of Raleigh; and business partner and friend, Jim Geiger.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Dunn; and brother, Joe Dunn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport for their love and care, especially his nurse, Stephanie Garay, with whom he forged a special bond.
In lieu of flowers, the family accepts your love and support and requests you help someone in need.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.