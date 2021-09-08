Nancy Lee Stoner Lloyd, 79 of Swansboro, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Bicentennial Park in Swansboro.
Nancy was born on March 31, 1942 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Doris and Cornelius Pugh. She will forever be remembered for being a warm-hearted woman with a loving passion for nature, learning and helping others. Nancy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an amazing artist, whether it be at her flower shop creating beautiful arrangements or painting on a canvas. Nancy was a thoughtful and caring woman and knew no strangers. She was a friend to all where knew her. She will be missed by many but remembered by all.
She is survived by her loving and devoted brother, Robert Pugh (Ginger); her three children that she adored, Martin Ray Stoner (Elaine), Angela Lee Johnson (Phillip) and Scott Edwin Stoner (Vickie). She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren that she loved deeply; 3 beautiful nieces, 3 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews and many close friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks and acknowledgements to PACE. Their love, support and care to Nancy was so appreciated and will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Health SeniorCare, 163 Chatham Business Park, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
