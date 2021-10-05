Madelene Moore Lewis, 60, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at The Crystal Coast Hospice House. She was surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Nelson Koonce.
Madelene was born on April 3, 1961, in Carteret County, to Rebecca Simmons Moore and the late Nathaniel Moore. Following her graduation from Campbell University, Madelene returned home and began her career as a high school teacher; she dedicated herself to her beloved students until her retirement in 2011. As a woman of faith, Madelene served her church community by singing in the choir, sewing costumes for holiday productions, and preparing meals for those in need. Even in her illness, Madelene lived boldly and was quick to make others smile. Loved by many, she will be forever remembered as an adored wife, mother, friend, and teacher.
Madelene is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Eddie Lewis of Newport; children, Kellie Lewis and Daniel Lewis, both of Morehead City; mother, Rebecca Simmons Moore of Newport; brother, William Moore and his wife Joy of Morehead City; niece, Becki Hilley and her husband Tucker, along with their son Drake, all of Athens, Georgia; niece, Amy Grooms and husband Ricky of Morehead City; and nephew, Calvin Moore of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
