Bertha Ann Barnes, 88, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Minister BJ Bell. For those unable to attend the service, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
She was born on August 28, 1932, in Morehead City to the late Price and Myrtle Mason. Bertha loved to go fishing, and cooking seafood, and especially Hogfish. She enjoyed living in Carteret County and was intrigued by the local history.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Murray and husband Larry, Beverly Phillips and Donna Barnes; sons, Jerry Phillips and wife Janis, Stuart Phillips and wife Edie, Jimmy Phillips, Steve Barnes and wife Dawn; siblings, Gloria Riggs and Clyde Murdoch; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, whom she all adored; along with her loving furry companion, Cracker Jack.
In addition to her husband Charles Barnes and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Smith; brothers, Manly Mason and Buster Murdoch; and granddaughter, Heather Bernich.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.