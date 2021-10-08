Manley Jarvis Guthrie, 83, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
No services are planned at this time.
He was born June 9, 1938 in Carteret County, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, where he worked as a Commercial Fisherman and also in Construction. He was a member of Crystal Coast Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He is survived by his children, Pam Baber, Jill Bell and companion Ricky Brinson, Todd Guthrie and fiancé Sharon and Cassie Lee; grandchildren, Lindsey Baber, Emily and Todd Guthrie, Alex and Cameron Bell, Angie and Tonya Robertson. Additionally, he is survived by five great grandchildren and his sister, Julia Paulson.
Manley, was preceded in death by his parents, Carlie and Nellie Guthrie; and a daughter, Rhonda Carpio.
