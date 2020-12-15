Retired MSgt Laurs “Skip” Kruse, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in his home.
There will be no service.
Skip served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and another 20 years in federal service. Skip was married to his wife, Dee Kruse, for 45 years prior to her passing. He was a beloved husband and father. Skip was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Skip was also a professional bowler and had two Professional Bowlers Association titles.
Skip is survived by his daughter, Kimberly; two grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
