Mary Danielson Turnage, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 4th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Mary was born on January 11, 1931, to the late John and Thelma Danielson. Born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, she graduated with the Class of 1947 from Morehead City High School. She was married to her beloved husband, Lester Turnage, for over 74 wonderful years. Together they raised 5 children, and she thrived in her role as a mother and homemaker. Mary served Parkview Baptist Church as a charter member and enjoyed cooking and working in the nursery for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Turnage of Morehead City; children, John Turnage (Jenny) of Beaufort, Jeanie Russell (Russ) of Morehead City, Joe Turnage (Debbie) of Cape Carteret, Jeff Turnage (Merv) of Morehead City, Jay Turnage (Anne) of Morehead City; and sister, Florence McClain (Billy) of Wilmington. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Danielson, and grandson, Daniel Turnage.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.