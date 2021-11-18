JASON THOMAS MCDOUGALD JR., Newport
Jason Thomas McDougald Jr., 79, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care, surrounded by his family and friends. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior. His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
KENDALL RAY BULLINGTON, Newport
Kendall Ray Bullington, 72, of Newport, departed from us to be with his Heavenly Father and partner Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. Please dress casually. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
