Terry Kington, 62, of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating. Burial will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery in Atlantic. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Charlotte M. Ivester of Marshallberg, Leslie M. Guthrie and husband, Barry Jr. of Harkers Island and Ashley K. Bennett and husband, Thomas III of Morehead City; granddaughter, Erica Lee Wade of Marshallberg; grandson, Bennett Anderson Guthrie of Harkers Island; granddaughter, Charley Kate Bennett of Morehead City; brother, William Rose and wife, Elizabeth of Straits; sister, Debra Davis and husband, Donnie Paul of Otway; brother, Stephen Rose of Otway; her beloved aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two special friends, Cindy Rhinehardt of Marshallberg and Anita Cummins of Harkers Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Glenn Kington; and her parents, Howard Rose Jr. and Alice Chadwick.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
