Thomas Faulkner, Morehead City
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family.
ANNA KAY DAVIS, Harkers Island
Anna Kay Davis, 92, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Crystal Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 23rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Clint Nelson. Interment will follow at the Polly Ann Davis Cemetery on Harkers Island.
DORMAN "CHIP" DOVE II, Morehead City
Dorman “Chip” Dove II, 58, of Morehead City, North Carolina, got his wings the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022. Always having the need for speed, “Stormin Dorman” as he was known in his jet skiing days, ran a fierce race with cancer, but cancer won. Dorman, known to all as Chip, was born on April 28, 1964, in Norfolk, Virginia.
LARRY NATHAN WILLIS, Beaufort
Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Anthony Nelson.
PEGGY CANNON CLARK, Newport
Peggy Cannon Clark, 82, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Winston-Salem. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
