James Thomas (Tom) Griffiths, 81, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00am at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ben Burrows officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church to be used towards Back Pack Friends.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
