Capt. Junior Johnson, 54, of Newport, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Bahamas.
His celebration of life service will be announced.
Junior was born Oct. 1, 1966, in Harnett County. He was fondly known by so many in the fishing community, where he was the Diamond Girl’s beloved captain. He was also the proud owner of Lookout Adventures, which chartered numerous families on fun trips along the Crystal Coast.
When he wasn’t on the water, Junior enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting or playing a round of golf.
Carteret County and the entire fishing community have lost a very special man who was one of a kind. He touched numerous lives with his knowledge and never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh.
He is survived by his wife, April Johnson of Newport; daughter, Amber Lashley and husband Mark of Wilmington; sons, Nicholas Johnson and Tyler Johnson of the home; and granddaughter, Claire Lashley.
Junior was preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Elaine” Senter; father, Bennie Ted Johnson Sr.; and brother, Barry Cuny.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
