Elizabeth Hamilton, Beaufort
Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.
RANDY NORRIS LOVETTE, Atlantic Beach
Randy Norris Lovette, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Service information and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
FREDERICK C. ROWE, JR., Newport
Staff Sgt. Frederick C. Rowe Jr., USMC, Retired, 80, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Arrangements and obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
