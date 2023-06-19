Dr. Theodore Rice, 76, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Morehead City, NC, entered eternal life on December 28, 2022.
He was a Vietnam veteran. He worked as a physicist in the Department of Defense and at Lockheed Martin in radar technology.
Ted is predeceased by his parents Theodore and Frankie Rice of Morehead City. Also passed is his brother, Scott Rice, of Lake Worth, FL.
Surviving are his children, Zach Rice (Shauna) of Syracuse, NY, and Jamie Rice, of New York City, and granddaughters, Chloe and Natilee of Syracuse, NY. Also surviving is his brother, Greg Rice (Teresa) of Morehead City, NC; nieces and nephews, Jon Rice (Ashley) of Durham, NC, Philip Rice of Savannah, GA, Hannah Rice (Cooper) of Denver, CO, Katie Stillman of Denver, CO, and Beth Stillman (Angie) of Greenville, NC.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 24th, at 10AM, at Fort Macon oceanside bath house area at Atlantic Beach NC. We will be celebrating the lives of both Ted and his brother, Scott. We will be on the far-right side of the parking lot in the shelter area to the right of the path to the ocean. A paddle out is planned in their honor afterwards if you would like to participate. Rev. Tom Tapping of One Harbor Church will be officiating.
