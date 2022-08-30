Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 91, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 31st at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 30th at Munden Funeral Home.
Weldon, who was known by all as Earl, was born on February 3, 1931, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Weldon and Maybelle Fulcher. In his early years Earl proudly served in the Merchant Marines. His long career on the water included being a licensed Captain and Chief Engineer for the North Carolina Ferry Division. Also working on the Snell Boat with the Corporation of Engineers and with Duke University where he held the position of Chief Mate and Relief Master on the Eastward Boat.
Earl’s love for the Lord was known by all and his desire to bring praise to God was displayed through his gift of playing the guitar. He was a member of Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church and also attended Davis Free Will Baptist. Earl will be remembered as a loving husband of 22 years, a wonderful father, and proud grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Fulcher; daughter, Susan F. Bryant (David) of Morehead City; sons, Douglas Steven Fulcher (Kathryn Smith), and William David Fulcher (Joni Fulcher Fulcher), all of Morehead City; grandchildren, Mitchell Fulcher, Stacey Vinlove, Amee Rebecca Fulcher, Amanda Schoden, David Paul Bryant, Joseph Earl Bryant, and Sabrina June Juarez; and great grandchildren, Logan Fulcher, Hunter Overman, Jake Fulcher, Jack Vinlove, Haley Bresnahan, Pagie Bresnahan, Emily Bryant, Skylar Juarez, Valerie Castro, Priya Bryant, Lillian Bryant, Oliver Schoden and Tyler Schoden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, June Wilson Guthrie Fulcher and his sister, Virginia Dare Oglesby.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central / Eastern Carolinas Chapter, 7101 Creedmoor Rd #130, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
