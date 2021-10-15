William “Bill” Colbert, 93, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
A memorial Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
