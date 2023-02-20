Ellen Styron Goodwin, 79, of Cedar Island, NC, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 20th at Pilgrim’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church on Cedar Island, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton and Pastor Kevin Stott. Interment followed at Cedar Island Community Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, February 19th at Pilgrim’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church.
Ellen was born on November 8, 1943, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Naomi Styron. Blessed with growing up in a large family, they had strong roots on Cedar Island, where she lived the majority of her life. Working as a Manager with the Department of Transportation was a perfect fit for Ellen’s personality and love of the area.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen Goodwin and spouse Nora Adams of Wilmington and Betty Goodwin Smith and husband Bryon of Jacksonville; son, Jimmie Carol Goodwin Jr. and wife Becky of Cedar Island; sisters, Caldonia “Cad” Gaskill of Cedar Island, Janet Lee Fulcher of Beaufort, and Blondie Goodwin of Cedar Island; brother, Richard Styron and wife Joann of Cedar Island; grandchildren, Scott Goodwin (Ashlyn) of Davis, Samuel Goodwin of Cedar Island, Garrett Smith of Jacksonville, and Nathan Smith (Allie) of Wake Forest; honorary granddaughter, Noel Goodwin Palacios of Ocracoke; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Goodwin and Hudson Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmie Goodwin Sr. who passed away April 3, 2008; sister, Winnie Goodwin; and brothers, Donald Styron and Bennie Styron.
The family would like to thank family and friends for all their love, visits, prayers, and support during this difficult journey. They’d like to recognize the team at Carteret Home Health and Hospice, especially Rhonda, Jeremiah, and Ginger. The family would also like to acknowledge the following people for their support: Aunt Jennifer for keeping Mom stocked in “corner” light rolls; Aunt Clarice for supplying many meals; cousin Cindy and Aunt Blondie for coming at a moment’s notice to help; Garrett for always changing his Mammie’s sheets and completing any tasks she asked of him; Marley and Jennifer for providing excellent care daily to their mom; and cousin Nena for her unwavering support and guidance during this extremely difficult journey. Everyone’s love, support, prayers, visits, and kindness were greatly appreciated by their Mom and the whole family.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church, 621 Lola Rd., Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
