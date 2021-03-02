William Franklin Smith, 72, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
His memorial is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Newport.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Smith; a son, William Lee Smith; and two grandsons.
The family handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.