Leb “Clifford” Robinson, 72, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his residence in Jacksonville, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Clifford served his country protecting our coastal waters in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard, he was employed as a mechanic in the oil industry. He traveled abroad extensively while employed in the oil industry. In his later years, he retired to Florida to be closer to family.
He is survived by his brother, Alan M. Robinson of Jacksonville, Florida. His sisters, Ann Register of Havelock, North Carolina, Ava R. Smith of Jacksonville, Florida and Karen B. Lawson of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He is survived by his niece, Ashley N. Register of Havelock, North Carolina. He is also survived by an uncle, Frances Warner of New Bern, North Carolina and an Aunt, Elizabeth Cannon of Beaufort, North Carolina. He is also survived by many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford J. (“CJ”) Robinson and Dorothy Robinson. His paternal grandparents, Tommy Robinson and Etta D. Robinson. His maternal grandparents, Leb and Gertrude Buck.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4200 Morganton Road, Suite 300 Fayetteville, NC 28314 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
