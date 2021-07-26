Priscilla Rose Lewis, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A private family memorial gathering was held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Priscilla was born on October 31, 1940 to the late Milton and Edna Scott. She was born in Beaufort but was raised on her beloved Harkers Island. Cooking was certainly her specialty. She worked at the Island Restaurant and later at the Carteret County Jail in their cafeteria and lastly at Carteret Health Care in the cafeteria.
Priscilla was a faithful member of Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island. She loved to bowl, enjoyed the lighthearted humor of the Andy Griffith show, swimming at the beach, and the peacefulness of watching and admiring the beauty of birds, especially cardinals.
Special thanks are extended from the family to the caregivers at Carteret Health Care and Crystal Coast Hospice House.
She is survived by her daughter, Greta Rose Smith and husband Steve of Tusk; sister, Nettie Styron and husband Grayden of Harkers Island; brothers, Milton Scott and wife Debbie of Williston and Charles Scott of Raleigh; granddaughters, Melissa Craver and wife Carrie Young of Otway, Erin Craver and husband Todd Sanders of Tusk; grandsons Logan Rose and Spencer Rose of Virginia; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Pete” Rose; second husband, Clifford D. Lewis; son, William “Billy” Rose Jr.; and brother, Terrell Scott.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
