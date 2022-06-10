Edith “Clydie” Willis Pittman, of Newport, died on June 8th, 2022, at the age of 97.
She was the daughter of Edith Bloodgood Willis, who died shortly after her daughter's birth. Her grandparents, the late Albert B. Bloodgood and Emma H. Bloodgood, raised her at their home on Arendell Street in Morehead City where she graduated from high school in 1942.
Edith Willis married her high school sweetheart, Chester A. Pittman, on July 3, 1943. During WWII she worked for Dixie Dairy and the local telephone company. Following the war, she and her husband owned and operated Morehead Block & Tile Co. from 1946 until their retirement in 1986.
Edith loved to host large family gatherings, including Fourth of July celebrations and Thanksgiving dinners. She was an excellent cook and was especially known for her shrimp stew and chicken and rice soup. She was a loving and supportive wife, a wonderful mother, an amazing grandmother, and a true friend. She was loved and adored by her family.
She is survived by her son, Chester A. Pittman Jr., and his wife, Tina of Newport; two grandsons, Chester A. Pittman III and his wife Kimberly of Newport, Andrew C. Pittman and his significant other Krista Wilhelmsen of Olney, IL; one granddaughter, Candy Edwards of Wilmington; two great-grandchildren, Sydney Laine Pittman and Stephen Chet Pittman.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Chester A. Pittman, Sr.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Patricia Hawkins, for all her patience and kindness over the last two years.
Due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at her gravesite at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 17th, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider spending some quality time with someone who has had a positive influence on your life.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.