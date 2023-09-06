Preston Keith Meares, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on September 2, 2023.
A funeral service to honor Preston’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 8th, at Life Point Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Ray Conner. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport_. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Born on May 5, 1958, Preston was the son of Chester and Jewell Meares.
Preston's memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Jewell K. Meares, of Newport; companion, Irma “Jane” Beddow Taylor, and her children, whom he treasured, Charles W. Taylor and Tracy D. Taylor, all of Newport; sister, Emily McLaurin and husband Tim, of Morehead City; step-daughter, Tonya Carter and husband Jeffrey, of Hillsborough; step-grandchildren, Kenneth Thompson Jr., Chris Thompson, and Blaise Thompson; nieces, Brianna Swann and husband Kevin, and April McLaurin, all of Durham; nephew, Logan McLaurin, of Raleigh; and great nephew, Radford Swann.
Preston was preceded in death by his father, Chester M. Meares Jr. and his wife, Margaret A. Meares.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at Life Point Church, P.O. Box 2080, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
