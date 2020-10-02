Wade Donald Willis Sr., 81, of Salter Path, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Wade was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Salter Path to the late Headen and Rosa Willis. He was proud to serve his country for three years in the U.S. National Guard Army A CO 1st/120th. In his younger years, he was a competitive baseball player and was recognized by a national team for his incredible skill. He used that talent with his children’s baseball teams, and he coached them every year.
His passions were hunting and being on the water, where he spent numerous hours as a commercial fisherman. He was well known and loved by the game wardens and marine fisheries for the fun he had with them. The stories of his great feats have been spoken of for years along the Eastern Coast, where he is a true legend. He strived to be the best at everything he did, and he always did it with a smile and endearing joke. Wade and his sons shared many experiences together on the Wade Donald trawler. Everyone knew and loved Wade, and each can tell a funny tale of his pranks and great times they had with him.
In 1974, he was pleased to become the owner of Willis Seafood Market in Salter Path, which was established in 1934 by his father, William Headen Willis. For all the time he spent on the water and at the business and all the responsibilities, Wade was a sincere family man and provider who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Vesta Willis of the home; daughter, Candy Rice of Indian Beach; son, Tony Willis of Salter Path; siblings, Alberta Smith, Delores Guthrie and Brinkley Willis, all of Salter Path; grandchildren, Ashley Willis and wife Madison of Salter Path, Wade Donald “Trey” Willis III and wife Sarah Kate of Pine Knoll Shores and Donald Willis Rice and fiancée Mikal Ballou of Indian Beach; and great-grandchildren, Addison Blake Rice and Wyatt Donald Willis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wade Donald Willis Jr.; and brothers, Abram Willis and William Willis Jr.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
