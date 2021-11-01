Norman Blackwell Livengood Jr. “Monk,” 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with his loving wife, Joyce, by his side.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Burial will be private at the Livengood family plot in Maplewood Cemetery in Durham.
Born January 7, 1942, in Durham, NC, Norman was the son of Norman Blackwell Livengood and Margaret Bugg Livengood, and brother of the late Margaret “Sis” Livengood Morse. He was the grandson of the hotelier Everett Irving Bugg of Durham, owner of the famed Malbourne Hotel; the great grandson of Dr. Norman McLeod Johnson, Durham’s first physician; and the grand-nephew of William T. Blackwell of the WT Blackwell and Company Tobacco. “Little Monk” was the proud son of “Big Monk,” a tobacco buyer for Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company. He grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount High School in 1960. Going against the family tradition of attending Duke University, Monk declined their offer of enrollment and chose UNC-Chapel Hill instead. With the illness and death of his mother in 1964, Monk made the decision to transfer to NC Wesleyan and finish his bachelors in Rocky Mount. As good fortune would have it, he met the love of his life, Joyce Griffin of Roanoke Rapids, also a student there, and they married shortly after his graduation in 1965, with a degree in History in hand. They welcomed two daughters in 1966 and 1968, Margaret Paige and Virginia Mae (Ginny).
Monk started his career in the textile industry in Rocky Mount with Phillip Fibers Corp., a subsidiary of Phillip Petroleum Co. A promotion in sales led the family to Greenville, SC, and later Easton, PA, where the family enjoyed the seasons of the Northeast. Skiing quickly became the favored pastime and trips to NYC, a bi-monthly event. A change in ownership of Phillip Fibers to Amoco Fabrics and Fibers, and then to British Petroleum eventually led to a move to Marietta, GA where Monk and Joyce enjoyed the amenities of Atlanta and the relative proximity to family in NC. Monk’s happiest days at work were the ones where he visited his distributors who welcomed him like family. He traveled the East Coast, his territory spanning from Maine to Florida. His gift of gab, his desire to always put the customer first, and his willingness to visit job sites and installations, rain, shine or snow, propelled his sales and longevity in the geo-textile industry for over 40 years.
In his spare time, Monk enjoyed collecting wine and golfing with friends. The monthly get-together with the wine tasting club in Pennsylvania, was clearly a favorite. Monk always enjoyed reading and learning more about our country’s history, especially the Civil War. Often during his work trips he would take the road less traveled and stop to read the historical markers. He loved researching and sharing the family history, stories about his ancestors and things that happened in his youth. His heart was always in North Carolina at the coast, where his parents built a cottage in 1954, not far from his grandfather’s cottage on the water. This was where the summers were spent and the family could all get together—aunts and uncles, cousins and grandparents. Weekends were for boating, fishing, and going to the beach, with rides to the Cape or Shackleford Banks for a picnic and trolling for fish on the way back. Short offseason trips on the Intercoastal with Big Monk and the kids with only canned Beanie Weenies, pork skins and beer seemed to become a tradition. Monk appeared happiest cooking in the kitchen or on the grill, a big meal for everyone, and perhaps even enjoyed working around the cottage fixing things and trying to get his grass to grow. With his retirement came the relocation to Atlantic Beach after undertaking the remodeling of the cottage into a year-round home. Monk also took an interest in the local government and joined the town planning board where he served for many years.
Monk’s life changed forever in 1997 when he became a grandparent. From then on, his pride and joy was his four grandchildren, Meg, Michael, Jack and James. He loved them dearly and always looked forward to spending more time with them. No matter where Ginny and John and the kids lived, “Maee” and Monk would drive the distance to see and spoil them. When summers came, the grandkids would come to visit and stay for weeks at a time. He was so proud of all their accomplishments and made sure he was there for graduations and ceremonies. Hockey games were a favorite too, as were recitals and concerts. Christmas in Skaneateles, NY, became the tradition, culminating with lobsters for New Years, where Monk would take charge of the cooking and cracking for the kids.
Monk is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; his devoted daughters, Paige Livengood of Atlantic Beach and Ginny Lovier of Skaneateles; son-in-law, John Lovier; grandchildren, Meg, Michael, Jack and James, all of Skaneateles; one sister-in-law, Esther Burd of Pine Knoll Shores; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Monk is predeceased by his sister, Sis Morse; his brothers-in-law, Bill Burd, Bob Guinn and Arnold Griffin; his sisters-in-law, Geraldine Guinn and Irene Griffin.
Monk will be dearly missed by his family and his lifelong friends, including those who visited or called him weekly to chat when it was difficult to get out during the pandemic.
A special thank you to his friends John Anderson, Joe Warner, Jimmy Neese and Mike Deichmann (who happened to also introduce Monk to Joyce!) and to all of Joyce’s friends who have provided support and love when she needed it most, especially Harvey Wooten. And to Michael, his grandson, who took a semester off from college last spring to be with Monk, knowing it meant the world to him.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
