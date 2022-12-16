Georgia Gary Pathroff, 88, of Stella, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Premier Nursing Home
A private family graveside will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
