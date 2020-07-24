James Edward Fisher, 62, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Terry Johnson Sr.
James was born March 6, 1958, to William and Betty Fisher in Dickson, Tenn. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie E. Fisher of the home; daughters, Jennifer Bates Cannon and Donnette Garrett, both of Indianapolis, Ind.; son, Jason Wiles of Indianapolis, Ind.; mother, Betty Fisher of Dickson, Tenn.; sisters, Mickie Marie Presley and Janice Ann Fisher, both of Lillian, Ala.; brother, William P. Fisher Jr. of Dickson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and furry cat companions, Ava, Boss and R2.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Presley Fisher; sister, Janie Fisher; and brother, Stephen Wayne Fisher.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.