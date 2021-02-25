Dalton Wayne “Woody” Wood Sr., 81, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
His service is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Rudolph Outlaw and the Rev. Stephen Petty officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Melville Wood of the home; son, Dalton Wayne Wood Jr. of Swansboro; daughter, Deborah Lucille Watson of Swansboro; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Riley of Santa Maria, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
