Dorothy Elizabeth Hamilton, 99, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by son, Roland Allen Hamilton of Cape Carteret; daughters-in-law; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sons, David Eugene Garrett and Charles Ronald Hamilton; brother, Henry Williams; and sisters, Lois Benton, Ruby Hamilton and Margaret Lee.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Grave Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 212 Piney Grove Baptist Church Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.