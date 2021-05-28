Chelsea Ann Bunch Burke, 36, of Kansas City, Mo., and her infant son, Winslow Chandler Burke, passed peacefully in the embrace of loving husband and father Eric Michael Burke the morning of Monday, May 17, 2021. She has family in Carteret County.
While no words that could ever be written could ever hope to truly represent the magic of her example or the fullness of her life, her family warmly invites you to join them in a celebration of Chelsea, Winslow and all they represented and shared with the world this summer at the place she always felt most at peace: in the company of those she loved at the water’s edge on the North Carolina coast. Details will be forthcoming.
Although Chelsea lived in Kansas City with her husband, she was a North Carolinian by birth, but having traveled extensively abroad, considered herself a citizen of the world – and rightly so. Her love, compassion and empathy knew literally no bounds, and her lived example will remain profoundly influential for all the countless lives she touched, human, animal and plant, for all time to come. No person who so much as made her acquaintance, even for the briefest of moments, could avoid feeling happier, more cared about and more hopeful for the world and all the love and joy within it. She dearly loved the spirit of the Christmas holiday and truly lived with it in her heart every day of the year, sharing it freely with all.
She worked as an assistant registrar at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for many years, laboring tirelessly alongside many beloved colleagues on behalf of one of her life’s greatest passions: learning. She was a phenomenal athlete, most especially on the tennis court. Her unbounded passion for all living things and her stunning eye for design and artistry led to not only a lifetime enjoyment of gardening, but, of much greater importance to her, limitless opportunities to share the world’s fantastic potential for natural beauty with all who experienced her gardens. Her talent for design extended indoors as well, where she worked passionately to ensure her spaces and those of whom she loved were not only maximally beautiful, but helped express their unique personality and spirit.
Having always dreamed of becoming a mother, she accomplished that goal and showered her son Winslow with unbounded love and affection from the very beginning. She was also the loving mother of many animals, most especially cat Poppy and dog Bell, as well as her beloved late cat Lana, with whom she is now reunited for eternity.
Chelsea earned her master’s degree in applied arts and sciences from UNCG in the spring of 2020, after a years-long diligent labor of love to widen her horizons even further, challenge herself and advance her education. She persisted in this quest despite the enormous burden of balancing a tremendous workload and a sudden diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The latter trial she faced head on, as always remaining far more focused on the well-being of others than on concerns about herself. She faced the condition with undaunted courage each and every day, committed to living her life to the absolute fullest and making the world a better place in so doing – being the change she wanted to see in the world.
None met her but were inspired with hope and love, most especially her husband, Eric, whom she met in 2015 and married in 2019. Together they built a friendship, love, marriage and life like most can never so much as dream of, and their union was the single most magical, inconceivably miraculous and truly wonderful event in his life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Cindy of Marshallberg; brother, Quentin of Marshallberg; her father, Paul Bunch of Raleigh; her sisters, Candace and Molly; and an innumerable number of beloved friends and admirers.
Although Chelsea dearly loved flowers, her family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in the names of “Chelsea and Winslow Burke” to any or all of the following charities: National Multiple Sclerosis Society online at nationalmssociety.org/Donate, Guilford County Animal Shelter online at guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services/animal-shelter/donate-to-the-animal-shelter or The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City online at hsgkc.org/donate/.
In addition to this, her family earnestly hopes all who were fortunate enough to know her will live with her profoundly beautiful example in their hearts forever, striving to make a little extra effort daily to show unconditional love, compassion and empathy to all – most especially strangers.
Arrangements are by Meyers Funeral Chapel. Memories of Chelsea and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
(Paid obituary)
