Carole Webb Salter, 84, of Jamestown and Atlantic, left this temporary life to spend eternity with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The Rev. Bynum Orr will officiate the service.
Carole was born in Jemison, Ala., to the late Paul Webb and Ila Ellison Webb.
Carole was a faithful member of Dillon Road Baptist Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher. Carole was not only strong in her faith, but lived it. Carole was a unique person, and lived a life hard to capture in a few sentences. Carole loved life. She loved people, especially young people. She never met a stranger. Carole had a curious mind and a strong will. Carole loved a party and could dance the bop all night. She loved to travel. Carole had a giving heart to all and a generous spirit. Carole had a deep and enduring love for her family. To be around Carole was to be entertained with funny stories and sayings.
Among those who will cherish Carole’s memory include her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Salter; children, Kerri Salter Rosenzweig, Stefan Salter and Kyle Salter; their spouses, Dana Rosenzweig, Michelle Paice and Jennifer Williams Salter; grandchildren, Erin Moore and husband Michael, Lindsay Perry and husband Adam, Jaren Salter and Rigg Salter; great-grandchildren, Jack and Carter Moore; numerous nieces and nephews, including Kris Jones and Natalie Jones Clodfelter; brother. “Bud” Webb of Nashville, Tenn.; and sisters, Ann Gilliland of Billingsley, Ala., and Linda Jones of Millville, Ala.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brother, Bobby Webb.
Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to Center Hill Baptist Church in honor of Carole Webb Salter for cemetery maintenance. The church’s address is 2635 Co. Road 25, Jemison, AL 35085.
Arrangements are by Cumby Funeral Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
(Paid obituary)
