Andrew "Andy" Gardner, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home.
There will be no services at this time.
Andy was a well-liked and respected Occupational Therapist at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level. He will be greatly missed by his patients and the community he served. Whilst living in England, Andy obtained two Undergraduate Degrees in Politics and Administration, and Occupational Therapy. Whilst at school, he was a talented sprint, middle distance, and cross-country amateur athlete.
He is survived by his brother, Adam Gardner, of Australia.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
