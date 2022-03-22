Robert Lee Stephenson, 75, of Newport, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
His celebration of life will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City with masonic rites and a gathering following.
Robert was born on February 17, 1947, in Raleigh, NC, to the late Winston and Mamie Stephenson. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #0706 in Newport and a past member of the Atlantic Beach Fire and EMS Department. Robert was a dedicated trucker for the Pilot Company, logging in over 30 plus years. His love for the outdoors was showcased by his hunting and fishing skills. Robert was a family man and will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Robert L. Stephenson II (Beth) of Mill Creek; daughter, Lynn Godwin (Derick) of Smithfield; sister, Becky Stephenson (Al Castro) of Gloucester; brother, Ed Stephenson (Kaye) of Hutchins, NC; grandchildren, Scott Godwin, Kasey Davis, Justin Godwin, Cameron Stephenson, D.J. Godwin, Cody Stephenson, Christopher Stephenson, Benjamin Stephenson, Emiley Arroqui, and Nathaniel Stephenson; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Wayne and Robbie Stephenson; and sisters, Carolyn Yeargan, Frances Stephenson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital at P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, W.V. 25438.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
