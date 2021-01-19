Elizabeth “Liza” Jane Weber, 70, of Richlands, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at her home.
Her services will be private, per family request.
Liza was born Dec. 31, 1950, to Mr. Joseph and Mrs. Marie Urie. Liza always knew she was meant to be a nurse, so much so she spent more than 40 years dedicated to this profession and her patients. Throughout the years, she touched many lives with her easy manner and life-loving laugh. She helped numerous families and individuals treating them like her own.
Liza loved to paint in her spare time. She was a talented artist and often gifted her paintings to her patients and those she loved. She found great joy in going to auctions with her husband Don, and nothing made them happier than finding a good deal.
Liza was a loving mother and grandmother, often doting on her children and grandchildren; she was proud of them all. Liza gave the best hugs that made everyone feel welcomed and loved.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Weber of Richlands; son from a previous marriage, Christopher Lee Davis and wife Kalinka of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters from the same previous marriage, Caroline Ann Davis and husband Tanner Tribou of Wilmington and Laura Michell Horton and husband Benji of Beaufort; stepdaughter, Anna Marie Dannison and husband Jeffrey of Hubert; grandchildren, Zenon Davis, Ollie Davis, Steffan Taylor-Morgan, Sierra Tribou, Severin Tribou, Isis Elizabeth Horton and Trae Horton; two stepgrandchildren, Felicity Dannison and Ava Dannison; mother, Marie Akers of Columbia, Md.; brother, Jackson Urie and wife Lisa of Columbia, Md.; and sister, Kathy Urie of Columbia, Md.
Liza was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Urie.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Electronic condolences may be left at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
