James “Jimmy” Hugh Hamrick Jr., 49, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Blake Larson. He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City at a later date.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.